Disney Pin Trading Returns to Walt Disney World

Our long lanyard-based nightmare is over. Disney pin trading is returning to the Walt Disney World Resort!

What’s Happening:

  • Since the re-opening of the parks post-COVID closures, Disney pin trading hasn’t been present at Walt Disney World.
  • After three years, Disney pin trading with cast members is returning to the resort via a steady roll-out.
  • Starting now, guests will notice Disney Springs cast members will once again be donning lanyards and presenting pin boards for trading.
  • The roll-out of this Disney tradition will continue throughout the resort in 2024.

