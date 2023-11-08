Disney Pin Trading Returns to Walt Disney World

Our long lanyard-based nightmare is over. Disney pin trading is returning to the Walt Disney World Resort!
What’s Happening:
- Since the re-opening of the parks post-COVID closures, Disney pin trading hasn’t been present at Walt Disney World.
- After three years, Disney pin trading with cast members is returning to the resort via a steady roll-out.
- Starting now, guests will notice Disney Springs cast members will once again be donning lanyards and presenting pin boards for trading.
- The roll-out of this Disney tradition will continue throughout the resort in 2024.
