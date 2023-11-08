Disney Pin Trading Returns to Walt Disney World

Our long lanyard-based nightmare is over. Disney pin trading is returning to the Walt Disney World Resort!

What’s Happening:

Since the re-opening of the parks post-COVID closures, Disney pin trading hasn’t been present at Walt Disney World.

After three years, Disney pin trading with cast members is returning to the resort via a steady roll-out.

Starting now, guests will notice Disney Springs

The roll-out of this Disney tradition will continue throughout the resort in 2024.

