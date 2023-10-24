Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives, Christmas Fun, “Brother Bear”

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the forty-third week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which features D23 Exclusives for the Nightmare Before Christmas, some good ole holiday fun, and a few Disney surprises too.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Whether you're all about Christmas, The Nightmare Before Christmas or enjoy the last bit of Halloween, Disney has a pin for you! D23 members can snag NBC exclusives, and everyone can get in the holiday spirit with festive designs, celebrate the 20th anniversary of Brother Bear; or toast to all things snacks with the latest Food-D's pin.

For the Christmas crowd, Stitch enjoys “Laughing all the Way” not in a sleigh, but rather his spaceship; while Simba gets into the gifting mood; and Mickey Mouse and friends celebrate the jolly season.

Commemorate the 20th anniversary of Brother Bear with an articulate pin featuring Koda and Kenai splashing a rapid running river!

Finally, Wart from The Sword in the Stone checks out some interesting snacks in the latest Food-D’s release.

D23 Exclusives

D23-Exclusive Hocus Pocus 30th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $17.99

D23-Exclusive Halloweentown 25th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $17.99

D23-Exclusive The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $17.99

Christmas Fun

Santa Mickey Mouse and Friends Jumbo Holiday Pin – Limited Edition – $34.99

Stitch Holiday Pin – Lilo & Stitch – $14.99

Simba Holiday Pin – The Lion King – $11.99

Miscellaneous Disney

Brother Bear 20th Anniversary Pin – Limited Release – $29.99

Wart Pin – The Sword in the Stone – Food-D’s – Limited Edition – $19.99

