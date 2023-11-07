Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: “Wish,” Haunted Mansion Meets “Nightmare Before Christmas,” and Celebratory Days

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the forty-fifth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and the “Star” features are pins from the upcoming movie Wish.

With Disney's new animated feature Wish just days away from its debut, shopDisney is presenting new pins with Asha, Star, and the talking goat Valentino; there’s also more Robin Hood pins, Nightmare Before Christmas and Haunted Mansion mashups, holiday designs and few other surprises.

Jack Skellington has stepped out of Halloween Town and come to Disney parks where he can be spotted hanging out with Singing Busts and Hitchhiking Ghosts.

Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck get into the holiday spirit with festive limited edition seasonal pins; then Mickey joins his sweetheart for a special “Sundae Day” pin showing the duo enjoying a tasty treat.

Robin Hood returns for another 50th anniversary celebration pin; and the lovable, energetic Vanellope Von Schweetz takes over a royal crown for National Princess Day!

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

Today shopDisney shines a spotlight on the upcoming movie Wish with four exciting designs; then they take a hard turn towards the winter holidays with the crew of The Nightmare Before Christmas visiting the Haunted Mansion. Keeping with the holiday theme, classic characters decorated seasonal pins, Mickey and Minnie celebrate Sundae Day, Robin Hood commemorates its 50th anniversary and Princess Vanellope reps National Princess Day. Phew!

Wish

Star Light-Up Pin – Wish

Star and Valentino Pin Set – Wish – Limited Release

Wish Mini Jumbo Pin – Limited Edition

Asha and Star Pin – Wish

Nightmare Mansion!

Jack Skellington and Singing Busts Glow-in-the-Dark Pin – Haunted Mansion Holiday – Limited Edition

Jack Skellington and Friends Glow-in-the-Dark Mini Jumbo Pin – Haunted Mansion Holiday – Limited Edition

Haunted Mansion Holiday Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release

Holiday Fun

Minnie Mouse Holiday Treats Pin – Limited Edition

Donald Duck Holiday Wreath Pin – Limited Edition

Miscellaneous Disney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Sundae Day 2023 Pin – Limited Release

D23-Exclusive Robin Hood 50th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition

Vanellope von Schweetz National Princess Day 2023 Pin – Wreck-It Ralph – Limited Release

