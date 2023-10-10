Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Disney Villains, Disney100 Finale, Star Wars

- shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.
- Disney villains are having fun this Halloween—and beyond—with the new Mechanical Mischief series of character pins plus a blind box assortment.
- With the Official Disney100 anniversary taking place on October 16th, fans can commemorate the milestone with a lovely Platinum Celebration Finale 3-piece pin set consisting of the number “100.”
- As the winter holiday celebrations inch ever closer, Disney pins can help bring on the magic to the festivities. Mickey and Minnie wish everyone “Aloha Kalikimaka” from Hawai’i, while Darth Vader and twins Luke and Leia get in the spirit of “Sithmas.”
- And speaking of Star Wars, Darth Vader, Wicket and Yoda are here too with interesting designs, greetings and sayings that will make a great addition to your collection.
Pin-Tastic TuesdayHappy Tuesday collectors! Today is all about the Disney Villains and this vile crew consisting of Yzma, Maleficent, Dr. Facillier and others star on the Mechanical Mischief collection with standalone and blind box pins. Disney100 gives us three jumbo number pins commemorating the “100″ Years of Wonder. Celebrate the holidays with Mickey and Minnie in Hawai’i or with Vader and his twins; and scoop up so interesting Star Wars character pins featuring Yoda and others.
Disney VillainsYzma Disney Villains Mechanical Mischief Pin – The Emperor’s New Groove – Limited Release – $19.99 Maleficent Disney Villains Mechanical Mischief Pin – Sleeping Beauty – Limited Release – $19.99 Ursula Disney Villains Mechanical Mischief Pin – The Little Mermaid – Limited Release – $19.99 Jafar Disney Villains Mechanical Mischief Pin – Aladdin – Limited Release – $19.99 Captain Hook Disney Villains Mechanical Mischief Pin – Peter Pan – Limited Release – $19.99 Dr. Facilier Disney Villains Mechanical Mischief Pin – The Princess and the Frog – Limited Release – $19.99 Maleficent as Dragon Disney Villains Mechanical Mischief Mini Jumbo Pin – Disney Parks – Limited Release – $19.99 Disney Villains Mechanical Mischief Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release – $24.99
- Contains two randomly selected pins from 10 overall designs including: Lucifer, Tick-Tock, Raven, Sir Hiss, Fidget, Flotsam & Jetsam, Iago, Percy, Pain & Panic, and Shenzi & Banzai & Ed
Disney100Disney100 Platinum Celebration Finale Jumbo Pin Set – 3-Pc. – Limited Edition – $99.99
- Edition size of 4000
Holiday and Star Wars FunMickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse “Aloha Kalikimaka” Holiday Pin – Limited Edition – $19.99 Star Wars “Merry Sithmas” Holiday Pin – $14.99 Darth Vader and AT-AT Walker Pin Set – Star Wars – Limited Release – $17.99 Wicket Ewok Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release – $17.99 Yoda “Think Green Always” Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release – $17.99 More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:
