Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Disney Villains, Disney100 Finale, Star Wars

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

Disney villains are having fun this Halloween—and beyond—with the new Mechanical Mischief series of character pins plus a blind box assortment.

With the Official Disney100 anniversary taking place on October 16th, fans can commemorate the milestone with a lovely Platinum Celebration Finale 3-piece pin set consisting of the number “100.”

As the winter holiday celebrations inch ever closer, Disney pins can help bring on the magic to the festivities. Mickey and Minnie wish everyone “Aloha Kalikimaka” from Hawai’i, while Darth Vader and twins Luke and Leia get in the spirit of “Sithmas.”

And speaking of Star Wars, Darth Vader, Wicket and Yoda are here too with interesting designs, greetings and sayings that will make a great addition to your collection.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

Disney Villains

Contains two randomly selected pins from 10 overall designs including: Lucifer, Tick-Tock, Raven, Sir Hiss, Fidget, Flotsam & Jetsam, Iago, Percy, Pain & Panic, and Shenzi & Banzai & Ed

Disney100

Edition size of 4000

Holiday and Star Wars Fun

A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.

The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!

Did you miss a week? Check out or Pin-Tastic Tuesdays Page

shopDisney Disney100 coverage is presented by

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the forty-first week ofand Disney Villains have shown up in full force! Not to be outdone, Star Wars has new designs as well as a Disney100 commemorative pin and Mickey and Minnie having holiday fun in Hawai’i. Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the codeat checkout.Happy Tuesday collectors! Today is all about the Disney Villains and this vile crew consisting of Yzma, Maleficent, Dr. Facillier and others star on the Mechanical Mischief collection with standalone and blind box pins. Disney100 gives us three jumbo number pins commemorating the “100″ Years of Wonder. Celebrate the holidays with Mickey and Minnie in Hawai’i or with Vader and his twins; and scoop up so interesting Star Wars character pins featuring Yoda and others.Be sure to check back each Tuesday for new