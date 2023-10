Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Holiday Fun, Philharmagic 20th Anniversary, Disney Decades 2000s

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

The winter holidays are right around the corner and shopDisney is greeting the season with a charming selection of pins that will lift your spirits; there’s also a pinch of “PhilharMAGIC;” and celebration of Pixar with the latest Disney Decades 2000s pin.

The merriment of the holidays can come to your pin board via Mickey Mouse and friends in the Santa Mickey Collection, an adorable countdown snowglobe, blind box wreath set, and a Marvel’s Hulk as a nutcracker!

Those fond of Mickey’s Philharmagic will love the new spinner pin that features Donald Duck flying back into the theater in a cloud of magic stardust. What’s he doing? Chasing after Mickey’s Sorcerer hat!

Finally, Disney Decades 2000s collection has arrived and this month the focus is on Pixar Studios with a four pin set featuring Edna Mode ( The Incredibles ), Buzz Lightyear ( Toy Story ), Boo ( Monster’s Inc. ), and Nemo ( Finding Nemo ).

