Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Holiday Fun, Philharmagic 20th Anniversary, Disney Decades 2000s

- shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.
- The winter holidays are right around the corner and shopDisney is greeting the season with a charming selection of pins that will lift your spirits; there’s also a pinch of “PhilharMAGIC;” and celebration of Pixar with the latest Disney Decades 2000s pin.
- The merriment of the holidays can come to your pin board via Mickey Mouse and friends in the Santa Mickey Collection, an adorable countdown snowglobe, blind box wreath set, and a Marvel’s Hulk as a nutcracker!
- Those fond of Mickey’s Philharmagic will love the new spinner pin that features Donald Duck flying back into the theater in a cloud of magic stardust. What’s he doing? Chasing after Mickey’s Sorcerer hat!
- Finally, Disney Decades 2000s collection has arrived and this month the focus is on Pixar Studios with a four pin set featuring Edna Mode (The Incredibles), Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story), Boo (Monster’s Inc.), and Nemo (Finding Nemo).
- Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.
- The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with prices ranging from $11.99-$34.99.
- Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
Holiday Mickey and Friends (plus Hulk)Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Pin Mrs. Santa Minnie Mouse Holiday Pin Disney Holiday Wreaths Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc.
- Each box contains two randomly selected pins from 10 overall designs: Pinocchio, Dumbo, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, One Hundred and One Dalmatians, The Jungle Book, Robin Hood, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, The Lion King and Lilo & Stitch
Philharmagic 20th AnniversaryDonald Duck Spinner Pin – Mickey’s PhilharMagic 20th Anniversary – Limited Edition
Disney Decades Collection 2000sPixar Pin Set – Disney100 – Limited Release More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:
Disney100 coverage is presented by shopDisney