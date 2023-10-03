Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusive, “Nightmare Before Christmas,” Star Wars

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the fortieth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and there’s a big spotlight on The Nightmare Before Christmas and Star Wars as well as a few other surprises.

It’s another fun Tuesday for pin collectors as shopDisney introduces Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin design for D23 members and some Halloween fun with the Headless Horseman. Guests can also celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas, or dive into the world of Star Wars with an assortment of character pins featuring Jawas, Droids and the Skywalker twins.

D23 Exclusive

D23-Exclusive Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin 25th Anniversary Glow-in-the-Dark Pin Set – Toy Story – Limited Edition

Disney Fun

Goofy Disco Pin – Limited Release

The Headless Horseman Halloween 2023 Pin – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad – Limited Release

Mickey Mouse Pin Trading Lanyard

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington, Sally and Mayor Pin – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary – Limited Edition

Jack Skellington and Toys Mini Jumbo Pin – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary – Limited Edition

Jack Skellington and Zero Pin – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary – Limited Release

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Pin Set – 3-Pc. – Limited Edition

Star Wars

C-3PO and Ewoks Pin – Star Wars

Luke Skywalker and Friends Pin – Star Wars

Princess Leia and Chewbacca Pin – Star Wars

Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Pin – Star Wars

Jawas and R2-D2 Pin – Star Wars

