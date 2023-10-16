Disney100: Decades Collection 2000s Spotlights “The Princess and the Frog,” “Enchanted” and More

The Disney100 Celebration has officially started and one of the ways fans can commemorate the anniversary is with merchandise! The Disney100 Decades Collection is the 2023 continuity line that will focus on movies, cartoons, and characters from the Walt Disney Company's century of entertainment. This month they’re heading to the 2000s with The Princess and the Frog, Enchanted and more.

What’s Happening:

It’s not every day your company turns 100 years old so when you reach the exciting milestone, you’ve got to celebrate in a big way!

One of the most anticipated merchandise collections is the Disney100 Decades continuity line that will focus on the way the company has evolved in 10 year blocks of time from 1920-2010.

For the month of October the Decades Collection is heading to the 2000s with: The Princess and The Frog Bolt Enchanted The Emperor’s New Groove Pixar

Characters from the films can be spotted throughout this whimsical assortment spanning, ear headbands, plush, accessories, pins and a MagicBand+.

The Disney100 Decades 2000s Collection will be available on shopDisney starting October 16th at 8am PT.

at 8am PT. Links to the individual items can be found below.

“Louis the alligator plays a little night music for Ray the firefly and his friends on this Loungefly mini backpack inspired by The Princess and the Frog. With glow-in-the-dark accents and a golden trumpet on simulated leather, Tiana's bayou buddies make brilliant backpack companions.”

Louis and Ray Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Mini Backpack – The Princess and the Frog – Disney100 – $88.00

“Seemingly designed by Giselle herself, this padded satin mouse ear headband with fine lace trim will make your day seem truly Enchanted. Embroidered Pip art and fancy filigree, plus gem-studded fabric flowers and satin ribbon bows make you feel like a fairytale Princess.”

Enchanted Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100 – $44.99

“You'll find that our soft plush Yzma in her cat guise is simply brilliant, brilliant we tell you! Genius, we say! This soft plush toy inspired by The Emperor's New Groove is from the Disney100 Decades Collection: The 2000s, a collectible keepsake that's just the potion to purr-fect your world!”

Yzma as Cat Plush – The Emperor’s New Groove – Disney100 – Medium 11 1/2" – $29.99

“MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to select park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. Make your trip a walk in the park with this limited edition MagicBand+ featuring canine superstar Bolt as part of our Disney100 celebration.”

Bolt MagicBand+ – Disney100 – Limited Edition – $64.99

Limited Edition of 4,300

“Animate your pin collection with this set of four Pixar pins. Boo, Nemo, Edna Mode, and Buzz Lightyear are presented on an illustrated card reproducing inspirational character sketches used in the making of their films.”

Pixar Pin Set – Disney100 – Limited Release – $29.99

Includes Boo (Monsters, Inc.), Nemo (Finding Nemo), Edna Mode (The Incredibles) and Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story 3)

Disney100 Decades Collection:

Journey back through the remarkable history of the Walt Disney Company with the Decades Collection. Each month will celebrate a Disney film that has resonated with audiences of all ages.

New assortments in the Decades Collection will launch on shopDisney on the third Monday of the month at 8am PT. Upcoming Decades in the series include: 2010s – Toy Story 4 (November 20th)



Previous Releases Featured:

October 16th marks the official 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, but Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.