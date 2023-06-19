Disney100 Decades Collection 1960s Spotlights “The Jungle Book,” “101 Dalmatians” and More

The Disney100 Celebration has officially started and one of the ways fans can commemorate the anniversary is with merchandise! The Disney100 Decades Collection is the 2023 continuity line that will focus on movies, cartoons, and characters from the Walt Disney Company's century of entertainment. This month they’re heading to the 1960s with The Jungle Book, 101 Dalmatians and more.

It’s not every day your company turns 100 years old so when you reach the exciting milestone, you’ve got to celebrate in a big way!

One of the most anticipated merchandise collections is the Disney100 Decades continuity line that will focus on the way the company has evolved in 10 year blocks of time from 1920-2010.

For the month of June the Decades Collection is heading to the 1960s with: The Jungle Book 101 Dalmatians The Sword in the Stone Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day The Wonderful World of Color

Characters from the films can be spotted throughout this whimsical assortment spanning, ear headbands, plush, accessories, pins and a MagicBand+.

The Disney100 Decades 1960s Collection will be available on shopDisney starting June 19th

Links to the individual items can be found below.

“Who needs a Dalmatian plantation when your whole pack of pedigree pups can call this Loungefly mini backpack home? Inspired by One Hundred and One Dalmatians, our canine-themed carry-all spotlights original animation art on a simulated leather grain bag that's sure to wag a few tails around town. Lift up the edge of the rug and the front of the armchair to reveal a couple of the mischievous pups who are hiding!”

101 Dalmatians Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney100 – $88.00

“Crazy cool. All the squares will be saying, ''I wanna be like you'' when you're sporting this colorful ear headband themed to The Jungle Book. Here are all the bare necessities; like fabric ears featuring cast favorites, embroidered accents, a woven bow and a Disney100 logo metal tag. Man this is really livin'!”

The Jungle Book Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100 – $39.99

“The ''Wizard's Duel'' between Merlin the magician and his old adversary Mad Madam Mim provides the comedic climax to The Sword in the Stone as the two sorcerers use their powers of transformation to become a variety of opposing animals. Mim breaks the rules by changing into a mythological dragon but mousey Merlin soon puts a pox on her plans.”

Merlin and Mad Madam Mim Plush Set – The Sword in the Stone – Disney100 – $34.99

“This MagicBand+ design revisits Pooh's surreal nightmare of ''hunny''-guzzling Heffalumps and Woozles from Disney's animated classic Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day, part of The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. Better be wary!”

Heffalumps and Woozles MagicBand+ – Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day – Disney100 – Limited Edition – $64.00

Limited Edition of 4.300

“Your host Professor Von Drake teaches a crash course in the color spectrum with this extraordinary pin featuring three pivoting spotlights in translucent colors. Cross them to reveal secondary colors and more on an adventure in color as seen on Walt Disney's Wonderful World of Color.“

Ludwig Von Drake Pivot Pin – Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color – Disney100 – Limited Release – $34.99

Journey back through the remarkable history of the Walt Disney Company with the Decades Collection. Each month will celebrate a Disney film that has resonated with audiences of all ages.

New assortments in the Decades Collection will launch on shopDisney on the third Monday of the month at 8am PT. Upcoming Decades in the series include: 1970s – The Aristocats (July 17th) 1980s – Rescue Rangers (August 21st) 1990s – Beauty and the Beast (September 18th) 2000s – The Princess and the Frog (October 16th) 2010s – Toy Story 4 (November 20th)



While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.