Disney100 Decades Collection – 1930s Spotlights “Snow White,” “The Three Little Pigs” and More

The Disney100 Celebration has officially started and one of the ways fans can commemorate the anniversary is with merchandise! The Disney100 Decades Collection is the 2023 continuity line that will focus on movies, cartoons, and characters from the Walt Disney Company's century of entertainment. This month they’re heading to the 1930s with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, “The Band Concert” and more!

It’s not every day your company turns 100 years old so when you reach the exciting milestone, you’ve got to celebrate in a big way!

One of the most anticipated merchandise collections is the Disney100 Decades continuity line that will focus on the way the company has evolved in 10 year blocks of time from 1920-2010.

The next spotlight in the Decades Collection is the 1930s which includes: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs The Three Little Pigs Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar “The Band Concert”



Characters from these films and shorts can be spotted throughout this incredible assortment that spans: ear headbands, plush, accessories, pins and a MagicBand+.

The Disney100 Decades 1930s Collection will be available on shopDisney starting March 20th

“The fairest of all will cast a spell of enchantment over the Magic Kingdom in this happy ear headband featuring sequined-covered ears and vintage Snow White storybook illustrations, a deluxe bow with embroidered ''insets'' plus a gem-studded apple brooch. I'm wishing for one now!”

Disney100 The Decades 1930s – Snow White Ear Headband for Adults – $39.99

“You'll be a walking symphony in style when carrying this Loungefly mini backpack inspired by Walt Disney's The Band Concert, the first Mickey Mouse cartoon short in color.”

Disney100 The Decades 1930s – Mickey Mouse The Band Concert Loungefly Mini Backpack – $88.00

“Fiddler Pig, Fifer Pig and Practical Pig are not afraid to seek refuge on the collectible shelf at your house, whether it's made of sticks or bricks. Don't blow it by missing out!”

Disney100 The Decades 1930s – The Three Little Pigs Plush Set – $44.99

“Part of the Disney100 Decades Collection, this MagicBand+ features a design celebrating the very dashing and long-lasting couple Horace Horsecollar and Clarabelle Cow as they appeared in Walt Disney's The Shindig”.

Disney100 The Decades 1930s – MagicBand+ – $64.99

“You'll want to throw a barn dance or a ''whoopee'' party in celebration of classic cartoon co-stars Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar – not to mention Disney's 100th anniversary celebration –with this set of two cloisonne pins from the golden age of animation.”

Disney100 The Decades 1930s – Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar Pin Set – Limited Release – $29.99

Disney100 Decades Collection:

Journey back through the remarkable history of the Walt Disney Company with the Decades Collection. Each month will celebrate a Disney film that has resonated with audiences of all ages.

New assortments in the Decades Collection will launch on shopDisney on the third Monday of the month at 7am PT. Upcoming Decades in the series include: 1940s – Pinocchio and others (April 17th) 1950s – Alice in Wonderland (May 15th) 1960s – The Jungle Book (June 19th) 1970s – The Aristocats (July 17th) 1980s – Rescue Rangers (August 21st) 1990s – Beauty and the Beast (September 18th) 2000s – The Princess and the Frog (October 16th) 2010s – Toy Story 4 (November 20th)



Previous Releases Featured:

1920s – Mickey Mouse

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.