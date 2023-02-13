The Disney100 Celebration has officially started and one of the ways fans can commemorate the anniversary is with merchandise! The Disney100 Decades Collection is the 2023 continuity line that will focus on movies, cartoons, and characters from the Walt Disney Company's century of entertainment. This month they’re heading to the 1920s with Mickey Mouse and Steamboat Willie.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s not every day your company turns 100 years old so when you reach the exciting milestone, you’ve got to celebrate in a big way!

One of the most anticipated merchandise collections is the Disney100 Decades continuity line

First up in the Decades Collection is the 1920s and naturally Mickey Mouse kicks things off. The character made his debut in 1928 (alongside Minnie Mouse) in the short film Steamboat Willie. Both will be featured on a charming assortment of items including plush, Loungefly accessories and other collectibles.

The Disney100 Decades 1920s Collection will be available on shopDisney starting February 20th

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney100 Decades Collection:

Journey back through the remarkable history of the Walt Disney Company with the Decades Collection. Each month will celebrate a Disney film that has resonated with audiences of all ages.

New assortments in the Decades Collection will launch on shopDisney on the third Monday of the month at 7am PT. Upcoming Decades in the series include franchises like: 1930s – Snow White (March 20th) 1940s – Pinocchio (April 17th) 1950s – Alice in Wonderland (May 15th) 1960s – The Jungle Book (June 19th) 1970s – The Aristocats (July 17th) 1980s – Rescue Rangers (August 21st) 1990s – Beauty and the Beast (September 18th) 2000s – The Princess and the Frog (October 16th) 2010s – Toy Story 4 (November 20th)



While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.