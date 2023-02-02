Disney100: Celebrate Disney Magic with the Decades Collection Launching on February 20th

The Disney100 Celebration is finally underway and that means more merchandise collections are on the horizon. Starting in February, shopDisney will introduce the Disney100 Decades Collection that will focus on movies, cartoons, and characters from the Walt Disney Company's history of entertainment.

What’s Happening:

It’s not every day your company turns 100 years old so when you reach the exciting milestone, you’ve got to celebrate in a big way!

For shopDisney, that means merchandise collections commemorating 100 Years of Wonder. While we’ve already seen some exciting collections, The Disney100 Decades Collection will solely focus on an era of Disney’s entertainment offerings for that decade.

Relive the magic as we celebrate Disney100 with the Decades continuity series launching on February 20th at 7 AM PT. Plus new drops the third Monday of every month! https://t.co/hb0utyavc8 pic.twitter.com/TwoQ2Hr6qI — shopDisney (@shopDisney) February 2, 2023

All throughout 2023, new assortments in the Decades Collection will launch on shopDisney on the third Monday of the month at 7am PT.

We don’t know what products are on the way, but we anticipate apparel, ear headbands, home decor, figurines and other collectibles will be in the mix giving fans plenty of ways to express their love for Disney throughout the years.

As expected the collection will be broken down into 10 series: 1920s – Mickey Mouse (February 20th) 1930s – Snow White (March 20th) 1940s – Pinocchio (April 17th)



1950s – Alice in Wonderland (May 15th)

1960s – The Jungle Book (June 19th)

1970s – The Aristocats (July 17th)

1980s – Rescue Rangers (August 21st)

1990s – Beauty and the Beast (September 18th)

2000s – The Princess and the Frog (October 16th)

2010s – Toy Story 4 (November 20th)

Mickey Mouse in his Steamboat Willie look launches the Disney100 Decades Collection which will be available on shopDisney starting February 20th

Guests can visit shopDisney now and sign up to be notified by email

Check back soon for links to the new items

Free shipping at shopDisney:

More Disney100 Merchandise:

