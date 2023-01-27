The Disney100 Celebration is in full swing at the Disneyland Resort and over on shopDisney fans can join the fun with new merchandise collections. While the first wave of Disney100 The Eras Collection has launched, more Disneyland styles are coming on February 6th.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s finally happened, the Disney100 celebration is underway and fans around the world can join Disney in celebrating 100 Years of Wonder.

True to form, that means a new merchandise has surfaced at shopDisney as part of the Disney100 The Eras Collection

But don’t close those wallets yet, because the Disney100 The Eras Disneyland Collection

This series will celebrate Disneyland Resort through the years and we anticipate this will include apparel, home decor, figurines or other collectibles that are perfect for the home, office or next trip to DIsney!

Guests can shop Disney100 The Eras Disneyland Collection on shopDisney starting February 6th

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Disney100 Merchandise:

The Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection it’s at the parks too

Start growing your Disney100 Eras Collection apparel collectibles

Yes, there’s more on the way! Additional collections rolling out throughout 2023 include: Disney100 Oswald Collection inspired by Walt Disney’s earliest creations, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Disney100 Decades Collection (debuting in early 2023) celebrating different classic stories from the company’s history, including Snow White (1930), Pinocchio (1940), and countless others.

Stay tuned for more!

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.