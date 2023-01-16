Disney100: The Eras Collection Coming to shopDisney on January 27th

The Disney100 Celebration officially kicks off at the Disneyland Resort on January 27th and that day will also mark the launch of a new merchandise collection on shopDisney. The previously announced Disney100 The Eras Collection will showcase early decades across the studio and parks and we can’t wait to check it out!

In less than two weeks, the Disney100 celebration will be fully underway and fans around the world join Disney in celebrating 100 Years of Wonder.

True to form, that means new merchandise collections will be surfacing at shopDisney, and more specifically the highly anticipated Disney100 The Eras Collection!

This assortment of collectibles commemorates the early decades of the Walt Disney Company, from their incredible studios to their magical parks that helped to define the Disney we know and love today.

We’ve yet to discover if the collection will feature apparel, home decor, figurines or other collectibles, but we can't wait to see what’s in store!

While we don’t know what to expect, we found that lightening the image from shopDisney revealed some of the fun logos and artistic interpretations of Disney through the years! Here’s what will be featured: Adventureland, Tomorrowland and Frontierland logos of yesteryear Classic Mickey Mouse drawings Walt Disney’s smiling face and iconic signature The Silly Symphonies musical staff Walt Disney Studios Logo

Guests can shop Disney100 The Eras Collection on shopDisney starting January 27th

Check back soon for pricing and links to the individual items.

The Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection it’s at the parks too

If that’s not enough, Disney has also revealed additional collections rolling out throughout 2023 such as: Disney100 Oswald Collection inspired by Walt Disney’s earliest creations, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Disney100 Decades Collection (debuting in early 2023) celebrating different classic stories from the company’s history, including Snow White (1930), Pinocchio (1940), and countless others.



While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.