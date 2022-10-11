Disneyland Resort Opens Park Reservations for Previously-Paused January 2023 Dates

After recently announcing that they were pausing reservations for several dates in January 2023, the Disneyland Resort has now made those reservations available.

What’s Happening:

As of today, guests can begin booking Disneyland Resort park reservations for dates starting January 9th.

This news comes after it was announced that the Disney100 celebration

On that day, the West Coast version of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway also debut

As a reminder, the Disneyland Resort requires that all guests have valid theme park tickets as well as a theme park reservation for admittance.

