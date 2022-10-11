Disneyland Resort Opens Park Reservations for Previously-Paused January 2023 Dates

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

After recently announcing that they were pausing reservations for several dates in January 2023, the Disneyland Resort has now made those reservations available.

What’s Happening:

  • As of today, guests can begin booking Disneyland Resort park reservations for dates starting January 9th.
  • This news comes after it was announced that the Disney100 celebration would kick off at the resort on January 27th.
  • On that day, the West Coast version of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will also debut.
  • As a reminder, the Disneyland Resort requires that all guests have valid theme park tickets as well as a theme park reservation for admittance.

More Disneyland News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning