Disneyland Resort Opens Park Reservations for Previously-Paused January 2023 Dates

After recently announcing that they were pausing reservations for several dates in January 2023, the Disneyland Resort has now made those reservations available.
What’s Happening:
- As of today, guests can begin booking Disneyland Resort park reservations for dates starting January 9th.
- This news comes after it was announced that the Disney100 celebration would kick off at the resort on January 27th.
- On that day, the West Coast version of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will also debut.
- As a reminder, the Disneyland Resort requires that all guests have valid theme park tickets as well as a theme park reservation for admittance.
More Disneyland News:
- Effective today, prices for most Disneyland Resort theme park tickets have increased.
- Additionally, the Disney Genie+ service will be moving to a demand-based pricing scheme — although Disneyland Resort guests who choose to add Genie+ to their ticket ahead of time will pay a fixed fee of $25.
- Speaking of Disney Genie+, the popular WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure will join the Disney Genie+ line-up instead of offering Individual Lightning Lane access.
