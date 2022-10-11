Disney Genie+ Moving to Demand-Based Pricing, Disneyland Resort Base Price Increases

With the apparent success of Disney Genie+, the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World have announced that, starting today, the price of using the service will be demand-based.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts have announced a major update for the Disney Genie+ service that initially debuted nearly one year ago.
- Now, rather than having a set price for the service, pricing will be demand-based.
- This means that guests visiting on busier days are likely to pay more to use Disney Genie+ than guests visiting during lighter attendance times.
- Notably, while this change will be coming to both coasts, there are a couple of differences between the two.
Disney Genie+ Updates at the Disneyland Resort
- Starting today, the base price for Disney Genie+ will be increasing from $20 per day to the new price of $25 per day.
- Guests will have the option to add Disney Genie+ to their ticket for a fixed fee of $25.
- Those who do not add the service to their ticket will be able to purchase it on the day of their visit, with these prices being demand-based.
- However, while prices for day-of Genie+ service will vary, $25 is still the lowest price possible.
- The announcement of this Genie+ update was accompanied by news that WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure would now be offered as part of the Genie+ service instead of utilizing Individual Lightning Lane reservations.
Disney Genie+ Updates at Walt Disney World
- Disney Genie+ will now utilize demand-based pricing.
- The lowest price for the service will remain at $15 per day.
- For the month of October, the highest price for the service is currently set at $22 per day, although it’s unclear what the ceiling will be for subsequent months
- In June, Walt Disney World removed the pre-purchase option for Disney Genie+, meaning that guests could only purchase the service on the day of their visit.
- Therefore, only demand pricing will be utilized at the resort for now.
In other news…
- Today, the Disneyland Resort announced that it was raising prices for most of its ticket tiers.
- Additionally, the Resort has opened theme park reservations for dates after January 9th after previously pausing them.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning