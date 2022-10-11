Disneyland Resort Increases Prices on Most Ticket Options, Introduces “Tier 0” Days

It’s that time of the year again. Effective today, the Disneyland Resort has increased prices for most of its theme park tickets.

What’s Happening:

This Disneyland Resort has announced some adjustments to its theme park ticket pricing.

Notably, the lowest-price 1-Day, 1-Park ticket will continue to cost $104 — which is what it’s been since 2019

However, this price will now be assigned to the new “Tier 0″ while Tier 1 tickets will start at $114.

Other 1-Day, 1-Park price tiers mostly increase by $10 each, although Tier 6 (the busiest days) increase $15.

As for multi-day tickets, prices increased by between $30 to $35.

Adding the Park Hopper option to a 1-day ticket now comes at a cost of $65 instead of $60 (adding a Hopper option to a multi-day ticket continues to cost $60).

Here’s a look at the new Disneyland Resort Theme Park ticket prices for adults compared to the previous pricing:

Adult Ticket New Price Old Price 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 0 $104 N/A 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 1 $114 $104 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 2 $129 $119 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 3 $144 $134 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 4 $159 $149 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 5 $169 $159 1-Day, 1 Park Tier 6 $179 $164 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 0 $169 N/A 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 1 $179 $164 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 2 $194 $179 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 3 $209 $194 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 4 $224 $209 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 5 $234 $219 1-Day Park Hopper Tier 6 $244 $224 2-Day, 1 Park per day $285 $255 3-Day, 1 Park per day $360 $330 4-Day, 1 Park per day $395 $360 5-Day, 1 Park per day $415 $380 2 Day Park Hopper $345 $315 3 Day Park Hopper $420 $390 4 Day Park Hopper $455 $420 5 Day Park Hopper $475 $440

Parking

In addition to the theme park ticket price hikes, Disneyland is also raising some parking prices — although the regular parking price will remain the same.

Now, the preferred parking option has risen from $45 per day to $50 per day.

Regular guest parking continues to be priced at $30.

Elsewhere, hotel valet parking has increased from $50 to $65.

Hotel self-parking remains unchanged at $35 ($40 for oversized vehicles).

Here are the latest Disneyland Resort parking prices and the previous parking:

Parking New Price Old Price Theme Park $30 (unchanged) $30 Preferred Theme Park Parking $50 $45 Hotel Self Park $35 (unchanged) $35 Hotel Oversized Self Park $40 (unchanged) $40 Hotel Valet $65 $50

Disney Genie+

Finally, the resort is also raising pricing for its Disney Genie+ service.

Now, the base price will increase to $25 (from $20) — although day-of purchases will now utilize demand-based pricing.

For more details on the changes to Disney Genie+ changes, check out our article on the subject

Disney Genie+ New Price Old Price Pre-Arrival Price $25 $20 Day-of Price (Demand based starting at $25) $20

What they’re saying:

Disneyland officials: “Disneyland Resort is always planning the next new idea, attraction, and story. We are so excited to share all the fun in store as the heart of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder anniversary celebration during 2023. Our tiered ticketing structure offers guests different options to experience that magic throughout the year, including our lowest price point – which hasn’t changed since 2019.”