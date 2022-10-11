“WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure” Now Available as a Genie+ Lightning Lane Option

Starting today at the Disneyland Resort, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure will be available as a Lightning Lane selection within Genie+ rather than an Individual Lightning Lane option.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting Disney California Adventure Park will now be able to access WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure as a Lightning Lane option with their Genie+ purchase.
- Prior to today, the new attraction in Avengers Campus was only available as an Individual Lightning Lane purchase option, typically priced at around $7 per rider for the quick access option.
- With this change, both theme parks at the Disneyland Resort will offer just one Individual Lightning Lane experience, which mirrors the way the program works at Walt Disney World.
- This change is not expected to have any impact on the standby queue or single-rider options.
- Disney Genie+ expands the services offered by Disney Genie in the Disneyland app by allowing Guests to access Lightning Lane entrances at select attractions, unlimited Disney PhotoPass Digital Downloads for the day, access to Disney PhotoPass Lenses in the app, and access to Audio Tales.
- In a related story, the price of Genie+ will fluctuate based on demand and will only be available day-of. Click here to learn more.
- WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure is a family-friendly interactive 3D attraction that can be enhanced by WEB Power Bands and accessories, including the new Doctor Strange Mystic Amplifier.
