WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure to Utilize Single Rider Queue

When guests visit Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, they can challenge their friends and compete for a high score on WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. However, guests visiting by themselves (or those willing to split up their party) will now have the option to utilize a Single Rider line for the attraction.

What’s Happening:

Starting today (March 24th, 2022), WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure will begin offering a Single Rider queue.

Like with several other popular attractions, the Single Rider line on WEB SLINGERS will allow guests to wait for an available seat, often resulting in a shorter boarding time.

Note that, when using the Single Rider line, parties will be split up, choice of seat is not guaranteed, and wait times may vary.

Incidentally, as seen above, the sign for the Single Rider line has been at WEB SLINGER since its debut last summer, although this is the first time the queue is being utilized.

Guests can also ride WEB SLINGERS using the traditional stand-by queue or by purchasing an Individual Lightning Lane reservation. Additionally, if needed, a virtual queue may be employed instead of a stand-by queue.

Single Rider

According to the Disneyland app, the following attractions also currently offer a Single Rider queue (although availability may vary)

More Disneyland Resort News:

