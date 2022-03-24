WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure to Utilize Single Rider Queue

When guests visit Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, they can challenge their friends and compete for a high score on WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. However, guests visiting by themselves (or those willing to split up their party) will now have the option to utilize a Single Rider line for the attraction.
What’s Happening:
- Starting today (March 24th, 2022), WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure will begin offering a Single Rider queue.
- Like with several other popular attractions, the Single Rider line on WEB SLINGERS will allow guests to wait for an available seat, often resulting in a shorter boarding time.
- Note that, when using the Single Rider line, parties will be split up, choice of seat is not guaranteed, and wait times may vary.
- Incidentally, as seen above, the sign for the Single Rider line has been at WEB SLINGER since its debut last summer, although this is the first time the queue is being utilized.
- Guests can also ride WEB SLINGERS using the traditional stand-by queue or by purchasing an Individual Lightning Lane reservation. Additionally, if needed, a virtual queue may be employed instead of a stand-by queue.
Single Rider
According to the Disneyland app, the following attractions also currently offer a Single Rider queue (although availability may vary)
More Disneyland Resort News:
- A new Legacy Lightsaber Hilt inspired by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to debut at Dok-Ondar’s on Friday, March 25th.
- The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are offering additional “friends of the festival” education and tasting seminars as part of the 2022 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.
- Speaking of Food & Wine, the polarizing Peanut Butter & Jelly Mac offered at the festival was recently featured in a segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden.