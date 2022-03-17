Divisive Peanut Butter and Jelly Mac Food & Wine Item Discussed on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is in full swing, running daily through April 26th. One of the most intriguing food items at the Festival this year is the Peanut Butter and Jelly Mac. It’s the must talk about item of the Festival, even being mentioned on an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS.
What’s Happening:
- The official Disneyland Twitter account retweeted a clip from the show, where Corden and members of his band discuss the extremely divisive item.
We like to call it the perfect savory dessert 🥜🍇 #DisneyCaliforniaFoodandWine https://t.co/rvHhMiiJto
— Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) March 17, 2022
- Corden jokes that “eating that is what gave Eeyore depression” and that “it looks like Woody from Toy Story melted on a plate.”
- Laughing Place’s own Jeremiah also tried the Peanut Butter & Jelly Mac and had an equally fun reaction:
Jeremiah tries the Peanut Butter & Jelly Mac and is VERY surprised by what he encounters. Get yours at the #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure #FoodAndWineFestival "Nut and Cheese" booth. pic.twitter.com/unBssvnXFh
— LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 4, 2022
- For a detailed look at all of the food available during the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, check out post from the opening day of the event.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- We love it when Loungefly celebrates Disney Parks on their bags and accessories, and we especially love their latest Disneyland themed design. The new bag is inspired by the Tomorrowland wall right down to its spectrum of colors that change as light hits it.
- After spending the holiday season at Paradise Gardens Park in Disney California Adventure, Mirabel from Encanto can now be found meeting guests in Frontierland at Disneyland.
- Some furry little friends have returned to the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! queue at Disney California Adventure. During a recent visit to the attraction, we noticed the Vyloos have returned to their case in the Collector’s fortress.