Divisive Peanut Butter and Jelly Mac Food & Wine Item Discussed on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is in full swing, running daily through April 26th. One of the most intriguing food items at the Festival this year is the Peanut Butter and Jelly Mac. It’s the must talk about item of the Festival, even being mentioned on an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS.

What’s Happening:

We like to call it the perfect savory dessert 🥜🍇 #DisneyCaliforniaFoodandWine https://t.co/rvHhMiiJto — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) March 17, 2022

Corden jokes that “eating that is what gave Eeyore depression” and that “it looks like Woody from Toy Story melted on a plate.”

melted on a plate.” Laughing Place’s own Jeremiah also tried the Peanut Butter & Jelly Mac and had an equally fun reaction:

Jeremiah tries the Peanut Butter & Jelly Mac and is VERY surprised by what he encounters. Get yours at the #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure #FoodAndWineFestival "Nut and Cheese" booth. pic.twitter.com/unBssvnXFh — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 4, 2022

For a detailed look at all of the food available during the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, check out post from the opening day of the event

