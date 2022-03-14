Mirabel from “Encanto” Now Meeting Guests at Disneyland’s Zocalo Park

After spending the holiday season at Paradise Gardens Park in Disney California Adventure, Mirabel from Encanto can now be found meeting guests in Frontierland at Disneyland.
- Mirabel from Disney’s Encanto can now be found in the Zocalo Park area of Frontierland, near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.
- She meets in front of an impressive mural of the Family Madrigal.
- In the TikTok below, Mirabel shows off the members of her family and the mural:
