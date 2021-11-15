Disneyland Announces Mickey’s Toontown Reimagining for 2023, Land to Close in March 2022

As construction continues on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland, Disney has decided to completely reimagine Mickey’s Toontown to bring the timeless land into the 21st century. Today, the Disney Parks Blog revealed the first details about the project.

What’s Happening:

Announced today at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo by Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro, Mickey’s Toontown will receive an ambitious reimagining in early 2023.

To make way for the updates, Mickey’s Toontown will close in March 2022.

Building upon the original Mickey’s Toontown, Imagineers are at work on some all-new experiences for families and young children. Concept art for the reimagined land has been released, showing off a vibrant new style (seen above).

The beloved Mickey’s Toontown will feature new play experiences, as well as open, grassy play spaces for everyone to unplug. The land will have landscaping for both spontaneous family play and parental relaxation.

CenTOONial Park will be one of the new areas coming to Mickey’s Toontown, the first space guests will see when they enter. This natural space will be anchored by two interactive play experiences.

At the center of CenTOONial Park will be a fountain, designed for play, which will also become a center icon for Mickey’s Toontown. As its base, water tables will invite guests to play with the water and have a sensory experience. At night, the fountain will be brought to life in a unique spectacle.

A nearby dreaming tree will be inspired by the tree a young Walt Disney would daydream under in his hometown. Sculpted tree roots will provide an opportunity for children to play, crawl and explore, and undulating topography will offer rolling hills and a place to sit and dream.

The area will still be home to characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and others.

What They’re Saying:

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro said: “We are so excited to leverage Disney’s powerful brand, develop new stories and share even more magical experiences with our guests. The newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be a welcoming place where families and younger guests can connect and play together in fun new ways.”