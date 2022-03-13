Vyloos Return to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! Queue at Disney California Adventure

Some furry little friends have returned to the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! queue at Disney California Adventure. During a visit to the attraction today, we noticed the Vyloos have returned to their case in the Collector’s fortress.

From what we can tell, these adorable little animatronic creatures returned to the attraction’s queue in early March.

The Vyloos have been missing for some time after they were added to the queue in early 2018

Check out the Vyloos in the video below:

As Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director James Gunn warned

writer and director Don’t worry though, the Tivan group keeps these specimens fully enclosed in their glass display case at all times. As long as the fortress doesn’t lose power, everything should be fine.

Vyloos first appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 back in 2017.