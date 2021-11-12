Mirabel from Disney’s “Encanto” is Now Meeting Guests at Disney California Adventure

As part of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, and in celebration of the upcoming release of Disney’s Encanto, guests visiting Disney California Adventure can now meet with the heroine of the film, Mirabel.
Mirabel is meeting guests at Paradise Gardens, as part of the Disney Viva Navidad! festivities.
This beautiful artwork inspired by the film lines the exterior windows of the gazebo.
Mirabel from #Encanto arrives for her meet and greet. #VivaNavidad #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure pic.twitter.com/B51z03Vu6m
— LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 12, 2021
