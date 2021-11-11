Disneyland President Ken Potrock Showcases New Outfits For Mickey and Minnie During “Disney Merriest Nites”

Disneyland is only hours away from the premiere of their new holiday event, Disney Merriest Nites, and Disneyland President Ken Potrock has taken to social media to show off the new costumes that Mickey and Minnie will be wearing during the event.

What’s Happening:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWJJ75TPjQo/?utm_medium=copy_link

Potrock captioned the image set: “I am thrilled to share a first look at the all-new attire for Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse that will premiere tonight at Disney Merriest Nites! #DisneyMerriestNites”

“Disney Merriest Nites” it’s a small world Haunted Mansion Star Wars

Based on the style, Mickey and Minnie will likely be appearing on Main Street USA, which is playing host to a Victorian themed party, and will also feature Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and their friends as they travel on a special coach with Christmas carol sing-alongs, and more.

Other parties include a New Orleans Holiday in New Orleans Square where Princess Tiana will greet Guests to a bayou-inspired celebration, a Feliz Navidad Party in Frontierland where Miguel from Coco will wish everyone Feliz Navidad with a dance-filled fiesta. Lilo and Stitch host a tropical holiday celebration in Adventureland, a Frozen Themed Party in Fantasyland, and an out of this world holiday celebration with Buzz Lightyear in Tomorrowland.