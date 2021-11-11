Disneyland President Ken Potrock Showcases New Outfits For Mickey and Minnie During “Disney Merriest Nites”

Disneyland is only hours away from the premiere of their new holiday event, Disney Merriest Nites, and Disneyland President Ken Potrock has taken to social media to show off the new costumes that Mickey and Minnie will be wearing during the event.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland President Ken Potrock took to Instagram earlier today to show off the new costumes that Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will be wearing tonight during the debut of Disney Merriest Nites.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CWJJ75TPjQo/?utm_medium=copy_link
- Potrock captioned the image set: “I am thrilled to share a first look at the all-new attire for Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse that will premiere tonight at Disney Merriest Nites! #DisneyMerriestNites”
- “Disney Merriest Nites” will be a separate ticket, limited-capacity offering featuring six-themed parties all around Disneyland Park. Guests will find photo backdrops, character sightings, themed food and beverage offerings, and more during the event. Attractions like “it’s a small world” Holiday and Haunted Mansion Holiday will also be open for Guests to enjoy. Those attending will also get a special viewing of “A Christmas Fantasy” parade. During the event, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Mickey’s Toontown, and Critter Country will not be open.
- Based on the style, Mickey and Minnie will likely be appearing on Main Street USA, which is playing host to a Victorian themed party, and will also feature Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and their friends as they travel on a special coach with Christmas carol sing-alongs, and more.
- Other parties include a New Orleans Holiday in New Orleans Square where Princess Tiana will greet Guests to a bayou-inspired celebration, a Feliz Navidad Party in Frontierland where Miguel from Coco will wish everyone Feliz Navidad with a dance-filled fiesta. Lilo and Stitch host a tropical holiday celebration in Adventureland, a Frozen Themed Party in Fantasyland, and an out of this world holiday celebration with Buzz Lightyear in Tomorrowland.