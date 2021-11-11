Disneyland’s “It’s a Small World Holiday” Tradition Delayed Indefinitely

Disneyland’s iconic “it’s a small world holiday” seasonal attraction won’t be opening as planned due to a flood while refilling the flume that damaged mechanical equipment, according to the Orange County Register.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland officials have said that the attraction experienced flooding that affected machinery required to operate the attraction while the park was closed to the public.

Every year, the park takes the beloved attraction and turns it into “ it’s a small world holiday

The attraction was set to reopen tonight, during the park's premiere of the Disney Merriest Nites, a new holiday event, and would premiere to day guests at the park tomorrow, November 12th with the kickoff of holidays at the Disneyland Resort.

The flooding only affected the actual "it's a small world" attraction, so the iconic facade that is covered in Christmas lights for the season will still be the focal point in a nightly lighting ceremony and will also be used for projections during the Believe…In Holiday Magic fireworks show.

Disneyland Officials have also stated that the park has teams working around the clock to get the attraction open as soon as possible, realizing the extended delay in this holiday tradition is disappointing for guests coming to the park.

No official or estimated reopening date for the attraction has been given.