Video: The Muppet Christmas Caroling Coach Debuts at Disney Merriest Nites

If you’re a fan of The Muppets, then The Muppet Christmas Caroling Coach was probably high on your list of things to see at Disney Merriest Nites. This fantastic new show sees Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Pepe the King Prawn and more Muppet pals, performing classic Christmas songs such as “Feliz Navidad,” “Deck the Halls,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” And of course, it all comes with the classic Muppet humor you know and love.

Check out our video of the first performance of The Muppet Christmas Caroling Coach below:

Stay tuned to Laughing Place as we’ll have a lot more to come from Disney Merriest Nites and the Holidays at the Disneyland Resort!