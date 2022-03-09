Construction Walls Have Appeared at the Entrance of Mickey’s Toontown

As of last night, March 8th, Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland has officially closed for a reimagining of the land and construction walls have already appeared to block off the entrance to the lovable toon-filled land.
Construction walls featuring the Fab Five characters and Chip & Dale have magically appeared overnight blocking off the entrance to the land.
The walls include cute sayings such as “We’re working on our Mousterpiece!”
“Coming Toon…” The middle section of the walls includes concept artwork for the newly reimagined land, along with concept art of the newest attraction coming to the resort, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.
This is “One goofy reimagining” that we all can’t wait to see!
The area will still be home to characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and others when it reopens sometime in 2023 along with the grand opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway!
