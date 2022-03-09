Photo Report: Mickey’s Toontown’s Final Operating Hours of 2022 at Disneyland

March 8th, 2022 was a historic date for the residents of Mickey’s Toontown, a neighborhood behind Disneyland that has always been there (wink, wink), but didn’t welcome its first Guests until January 24th, 1993. Don’t worry, it’s not going anywhere… well, not really. But the next time we pass under the bridge into a wacky world inhabited by lovable toons, it will most certainly be different. To commemorate the temporary closing, our co-founder Rebekah Moseley and her son Gideon enjoyed the last operating hours of Mickey’s Toontown as we’ve known it for nearly 30 years, capturing little pieces of time in photographs. Join us on a photographic final trip under the bridge to Mickey’s Toontown.

According to Disney’s statement on the changes, Goofy’s House will undergo some enhancements. The concept art also depicts a green space leading up to it. But for now, Goofy’s wind farm is looking mighty purty.

Goofy’s crop of popcorn is also as healthy as it ever was.

The house itself has remained closed to visitors for a while. Hopefully, when Mickey’s Toontown reopens in 2023, we will be welcomed back inside.

Fun fact: Goofy and Donald are next-door neighbors! Although Donald Duck actually lives on a boat, so he could easily move if he ever got too annoyed by Goofy’s antics. But that would never happen, right?

The Miss Daisy, as she’s more properly known, will also receive some enhancements when the land reopens. We don’t know what exactly will await Donald’s Boat in the future, but we’re confident it will make a splash.

When you learn to ride a bike, you use training wheels. And when you learn to ride a roller coaster, you use Gadget’s Go-Coaster. Don’t worry, the coaster is staying, but it’s unclear if it will keep the Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers theme (there is a new movie coming to Disney+) or if it will become something a little more relevant to tomorrow’s child.

The loading platform is decorated with blueprints for Gadget’s gadgets and a few items she’s made from human stuff she found.

One last flight. Off we go!

“Til the spire!” From the queue of Gadget’s Go-Coaster, you can catch a brief glimpse of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Or, at least, you could. For all we know, this berm will grow when Mickey’s Toontown becomes open to thru traffic once more. Until then, this view will be for residents only.

Chip 'n Dale's Treehouse is not expected to undergo any changes, but the views certainly will.

The concept art shows a grass round with a tree in the center where the current fountain sits. A different fountain will appear elsewhere in Mickey’s Toontown, so before we sing so long to this musical centerpiece, it’s time for one last wish upon a coin.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s houses will remain. I mean, Disney would never evict two of their biggest stars from a theme park… That would be like telling the Country Bears they no longer have a theater to play in.

A whole lot of love and care went into creating Mickey’s Toontown, but there’s no denying it could use some TLC.

Gas in Mickey’s Toontown is still as cheap as tap water.

Enjoy your sleep through the rest of 2022, Goofy’s Gas Station fishies! See ya real soon!

“What big show building?” Next time we see this view, the El CapiTOON Theater will loom large, welcoming Guests inside to experience Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

A look down the main drag of Mickey’s Toontown.

Don’t worry, Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin ain’t goin’ nowhere and just recently had a refresh. We’re expecting it to be the same experience in 2023 as it was in 2022.

We came into Mickey’s Toontown by going under a bridge and that’s also how you get out. Seeing ropes up and Cast Members stopping Guests from entering is not exactly an unusual sight, with Disneyland regularly closing Mickey’s Toontown early for fireworks shows. But tonight, there’s an extra twinge of melancholy knowing that the lovable toons in Mickey’s Toontown won’t see the smiling faces of Disneyland Guests for a little while.