Video: One Last Stroll Through Mickey’s Toontown Before The “New And Exciting” Reimagining

Let’s take a stroll through Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park one last time before they close tomorrow for a reimagining that will leave the land shuttered until sometime in 2023.

What’s Happening:

Mickey’s Toontown, a Disneyland staple since 1993, is set to close for a radical reimagining tomorrow, March 9th, 2022, and won’t reopen until 2023 when Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

As part of the reimagining, a new open green space, CenTOONial Park, is set to be installed. Goofy’s House, Donald’s Boat

Based on the concept art, the reimagining will also take over the Jolly Trolley station that has been left stagnant or as a DVC Information Desk since the attraction closed in 2003, and a new fountain will be installed featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

In the video, you can also see that most of Downtown Toontown and the area near the former Five and Dime Location are walled off as construction continues on Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. The Five and Dime location is set to be rebuilt as the El CapiTOON Theater, which will serve as the entrance for the new attraction.

Also in the video, you can see that Donald’s Boat is inaccessible to guests as it gets ready for the reimagining, as are portions of Goofy’s Playhouse

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin Minnie’s House

For a fun look at almost 30 years of history in Mickey’s Toontown, be sure to check out our article here.