New Orleans Square Traffic Flow to be Improved Prior to the Return of “Fantasmic!”

According to The Orange County Register, Disneyland will soon begin a two-month project to improve traffic flow in New Orleans Square at a notoriously crowded pinch point near Pirates of the Caribbean ahead of the return of “Fantasmic!”

What’s Happening:

The work in New Orleans Square is set to begin when Pirates of the Caribbean closes for refurbishment on Monday, March 14th and is scheduled to be complete before “Fantasmic!” returns on May 28th.

Changes to the Pirates of the Caribbean queue route will help traffic flow around the attraction and New Orleans Square, which has always been an easily crowded area of the park.

The Pirates of the Caribbean extended queue will no longer flow along the waterfront walkway toward The Haunted Mansion

All “Fantasmic!” viewing areas and platforms along the Rivers of America will remain unchanged with trees and additional green space added after work is complete.

​​Some of the raised platforms and stairs along the Rivers of America near Pirates of the Caribbean will be lowered.

This is just the latest of many changes made to maximize crowd-flow in the original Disney park, which began in the lead up to the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

“Fantasmic!” is set to return to the Rivers of America on May 28th, following the return of the Resort’s other nighttime spectaculars