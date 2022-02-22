Disneyland Resort Announces Return Dates for Nighttime Spectaculars, Reveals New Grand Finale for Main Street Electrical Parade

Late last year, Disneyland announced plans for many of its beloved nighttime spectaculars to return. Now, we finally know exactly when favorites such as World of Color, Fantasmic! the Main Street Electrical Parade, and others will return — and have also received a sneak peek at an update to MSEP.

What’s Happening:

Here’s the current schedule The Main Street Electrical Parade : April 22nd, 2022 Disneyland Forever fireworks : April 22nd, 2022 World of Color : April 22nd, 2022 Fantasmic! : May 28th, 2022

Note that Disneyland Forever fireworks will run Friday through Sunday while a projections-only version of Mickey’s Mix Magic will perform during the week until late spring, with Disneyland Forever going nightly this summer.

World of Color and Fantasmic! will return to their regular schedule upon reopening.

Main Street Electrical Parade Grand Finale:

When The Main Street Electrical Parade does return to Disneyland park, it will feature an all-new grand finale that “celebrates the theme of togetherness.”

The finale takes inspiration from the original design of the Main Street Electrical Parade floats as well as Disney Legend Mary Blair’s iconic art style on “ it’s a small world

It also features dozens of Disney Animation and Pixar characters, many of which will be seen as animated dolls.

From the Disney Parks Blog Encanto The Jungle Book, Raya and the Last Dragon Aladdin Coco , Mulan Brave , The Princess and the Frog , and more.

, , , and more. In addition to the new concept art above, the Parks Blog also released a look at the float featuring Encanto

From the Blue Fairy to a colorful, unique representation of Sleeping Beauty Castle, the grand finale of the Main Street Electrical Parade comprises seven segments stretching 118 feet in length, making it one of the longest and grandest units in the parade’s 50-year history.