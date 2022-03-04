Photos: The Food Booths of the 2022 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returned for the first time since 2020 today. Let’s begin our look at the event with a look at all of the food booths that can be found throughout the park.

As is the norm for food festivals, a Sip & Savor Pass is available allowing you to save a little money as you taste your way around the park.

Here’s a look at items that are included in the Sip & Savor Pass.

Now let’s start our tour through the food! “Golden Dreams” is located near The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, and features salmon salad, gazpacho, cold brew, and a pineapple-tiki cocktail.

We now move to the Performance Corridor, where most of the booths are located. “Avocado Time” has an avocado Impossible burger, frozen guacamole, and a sparkling Ruby grapefruit drink.

Here’s a closer look at the interesting frozen guacamole.

Kayla’s Cakes, which can be found year-round in Downtown Disney, has a booth featuring a variety of their delicious macarons.

“I ❤️ Artichokes” features fried artichoke dip, artichoke toast, and a passion fruit cocktail.

“Peppers Cali-ente” has a Chile Relleno empanada, aji de gallina, and cantarito-style Paloma.

“California Craft Brews” features an IPA sausage dog and a selection of alcoholic beverages.

“Berry Patch” has strawberry cheesecake, blueberry pie, and a cherry-chocolate-mint dessert.

“Uncork California” has an artisan cheese selection, chocolate hazelnut crunch, a tropical mimosa flight, and other wine flights.

“Nuts About Cheese” features peanut butter & jelly mac, crackers & cheese, a Mickey macaron, and a honey-apricot cocktail.

We tried the caramel-peanut milk chocolate Mickey macaron and the peanut butter & jelly mac from the “Nuts About Cheese” kiosk.

The Peanut Butter and Jelly Mac was very interesting, as you’ll see in the video below:

Jeremiah tries the Peanut Butter & Jelly Mac and is VERY surprised by what he encounters. Get yours at the #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure #FoodAndWineFestival "Nut and Cheese" booth. pic.twitter.com/unBssvnXFh — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 4, 2022

“D-Lish” has beef potato puffs, a Cubano slider, a chocolate marshmallow cocktail, and a Central California Cooler.

Over in the Hollywood Backlot, “LA Style” features BBQ pork belly, Impossible beef flatbread, a margarita, and a sake-melon drink.

A fancy mango-churro is available just for the Festival at the Hollywood Backlot Churro Cart.

Back in Paradise Gardens Park, “Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo” features ranch wings, a beef tenderloin slider, and blackberry-lavender lemonade.

And finally, we have “Garlic Kissed,” which has grilled top sirloin, garlic mac & cheese, and an orange mule.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from the 2022 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.