New Tomorrowland Styles From Loungefly and Disney are Out of This World!

We love it when Loungefly celebrates Disney Parks on their bags and accessories, and we especially love their latest Disneyland themed design. The new bag is inspired by the Tomorrowland wall right down to its spectrum of colors that change as light hits it.

Loungefly has introduced a new mini backpack themed to the Tomorrowland wall at Disneyland.

The bag features shimmering accents and rainbow coloring that shifts as the light hits it giving a unique look from every single angle.

Fans will notice how closely the modern design reflects the stylings and markings of the wall which featured a new paint job in 2021 Project Stardust

But that’s not all, fans wanting to add more to their Tomorrowland inspired look will love the glittery Ear Headband that features a pretty purple bow dotted with stars. Dazzle your friends and fellow Disney Parks guests with these delightful ears that are fun and futuristic.

The mini backpack sells for $75.00 and the ears sell for $29.99.

Both styles are available now on shopDisney

Tomorrowland Loungefly Mini Backpack

Iridescent vinyl mini backpack

Allover geometric pattern

Accented with embroidered silver thread symbols

Embroidered silver thread ''Tomorrowland'' logo

Double zipper main compartment

Front zip compartment

Exterior side pockets

Adjustable padded shoulder straps

Top carry handle

PVC

10 1/2'' H x 9'' W x 4 1/2'' D

Tomorrowland Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults