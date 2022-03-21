The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort Are Hosting Education and Tasting Seminars Alongside The California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

by | Mar 21, 2022 1:30 PM Pacific Time

At the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort, additional “friends of the festival” education and tasting seminars are available to the public!

What’s Happening:

  • The GCH Craftsman Bar at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will host food and beverage pairings featuring Golden Road Brewing, Peltzer Family Cellars, and Sake from Nova Brewing Co.
  • The Disneyland Hotel is presenting a Mixology Seminar at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, as well as an outdoor Winemaker reception with Culinary action stations, featuring Silver Oak and Twomey Wines.
  • Education and Tasting Seminars – GCH Craftsman Bar, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa:
    • Learn from beverage Industry experts in these 45-minute Beverage Education and Tasting Seminars. Each experience will include a guided tasting selected by the presenter and paired with upscale hors d’oeuvres. Seminars also include a special commemorative gift.
    • Select Tuesdays at 11 am, $55.00 per person, per seminar, not including tax and gratuity.
    • Check-in begins 15 minutes prior to each seminar at GCH Craftsman Bar.
    • Tuesday, March 22 – Golden Road Brewing (Beer)
    • Tuesday, March 29 – Peltzer Family Cellars (Wine)
    • Tuesday, April 19 – Nova Brewing Co. (Sake)
    • Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend and purchase or consume alcoholic beverages; a valid photo ID is required.
  • Mixology Seminar – Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, Disneyland Hotel:
    • Learn from expert Trader Sam’s bartenders in this 45-minute Mixology Seminar. The seminar includes guided instructions for crafting a cocktail and the opportunity to make your own. Includes a special commemorative gift.
    • Tuesday, April 12 at 10 am, $75.00 per person, not including tax and gratuity.
    • Check-in begins 15 minutes prior to the seminar at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar.
    • Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend and purchase or consume alcoholic beverages; a valid photo ID is required.
  • Winemaker Reception – Silver Oak/Twomey – Rose Court Garden, Disneyland Hotel:
    • Experience culinary action stations paired with the acclaimed wines of Silver Oak and Twomey. Director of Winemaking, Nate Weis, joins the Disneyland Hotel Culinary Team for an evening of wine education and interactive small plate delights. Includes a special commemorative gift.
    • Wednesday, April 6 at 6pm, $275.00, not including tax and gratuity.
    • Check-in begins 15 minutes prior to the reception at Rose Court Garden.
    • Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend and purchase or consume alcoholic beverages; a valid photo ID is required.
  • Education and Tasting Seminars include complimentary 3-hour self-parking validation at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
  • Mixology Seminar includes complimentary 3-hour self-parking validation at the Disneyland Hotel.
  • Winemaker Reception includes complimentary 5-hour self-parking or valet parking validation at the Disneyland Hotel.
  • Space is limited and advance reservations are recommended. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.
  • Full payment is due at time of booking. Once booked, there are no cancellations, exchanges or refunds.
  • Make a reservation for any of the events listed, here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
