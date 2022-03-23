New Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Inspired by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Disney Parks Blog shared some exciting information when it comes to Legacy Lightsaber hilts. Disney asked for fans to vote on which Legacy Lightsaber they wanted to be offered at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities.

What's Happening:

The fan-favorite that was voted was the Cal Kestis legacy lightsaber hilt from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Cameron Monaghan the actor who played Cal Kestis, recently took a voyage to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Disneyland Resort

This will be available at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World

If you are familiar with Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order , you may recognize the broken design since Cal Kestis has the lightsaber in his possession after the weapon is damaged. It is then only capable of admitting a single blade

During Monaghan's adventures in Batuu, he traveled to Black Spire Outpost and met with the Gatherers at Savi’s Workshop to build his very own lightsaber.

If you are interested in this experience you can make a reservation

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge:

If you are a Star Wars fan, you will want to visit Galaxy's Edge on your next visit to Walt Disney World or Disneyland.

You are completely immersed in the Star Wars universe on Batuu.

There are two different attractions in this land that will amaze you. The first is Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

If you'd rather build a Droid than a lightsaber, Droid Depot is a spot where you can build a new friend. You can either build a Droid from the BB-Series or the R-Series.