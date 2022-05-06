Video: Experience WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure with Doctor Strange Mystic Amplifier

Earlier today, we reported on the new Doctor Strange-inspired “Mystic Amplifier” WEB Tech band that was released today at Avengers Campus to tie in with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Our own Mike Celestino got to try the device out on board WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.

What’s Happening:

According to the story, some of the WEB Tech items were designed by Peter Parker himself and some by Harley Keener. Regardless of where they came from, they are designed to help guests enhance their web slinging abilities aboard the attraction.

The new “Mystic Amplifier” Piece has a story of its own, having been invented by Zelma Stanton. And according to its story, by hacking into this Mystic Amplifier, even novices in the mystic arts can harness the energy of other dimensions to conjure magical ruins and shields.

When using the band on the attraction, it reacts to the experience and gives you the extra fun of sending the Spider-Bots through a portal, just like Doctor Strange can do.

Here’s what the band looks like on our willing test subject, Mike:

Check out our full ride through of WEB SLINGERS using the Doctor Strange WEB Tech band:

But that’s not all of the Doctor Strange-related fun in Avengers Campus, as both the Scarlet Witch America Chavez