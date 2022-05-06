Photos/Videos: America Chavez Makes Her Avengers Campus Debut at Disney California Adventure

Along with the first ever appearance of the Scarlet Witch in Avengers Campus, Marvel’s latest heroine, America Chavez, who was a key figure in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is now appearing at Disney California Adventure’s newest land.

What’s Happening:

America first appeared in the 2:30 p.m. performance of the Doctor Strange: Mysteries of the Mystic Arts show, before meeting with her admiring fans.

During the show, America was brought through the portal by Doctor Strange, instead of Thor.

In the video below, you can see America’s appearance in the Doctor Strange show, as well as her mingling with guests:

And here’s the full show:

About America Chavez:

America's backstory includes the tragic death of her mothers, scientific experiments giving her superpowers and an incidental separation from her sister.

She eventually goes on to become a member of the Young Avengers, where she forms a strong friendship with Kate Bishop.

Chavez has also been a member of teams like the West Coast Avengers, the Ultimates and the all female Avengers team known as A-Force.

Eventually, America is reunited with her sister, Catalina, who didn’t take to her powers with the same sense of superhero responsibility.

