Enter the Multiverse of…Merchandise with “Doctor Strange” Inspired Apparel, Collectibles and Toys

The multiverse can be madness and it sounds like Doctor Strange might have opened up a whole world of weirdness that he’s not prepared for! Fortunately for us Marvel fans (and merchandise gurus) that means there’s a massive new selection of items for us to shop, purchase and collect—all themed to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

This week Marvel Studios will release the next story in Phase Four focusing on Doctor Strange. Some fans have had the chance to see it, including our own Mike Mack

In the meantime, Marvel has teamed up with some of the most popular companies and brands to deliver an exciting array of movie tie-in merchandise that will delight fans of all ages.

If you’re looking for awesome apparel, Her Universe shopDisney BoxLunch Entertainment Earth Fun.com

Below you’ll find links to some of our favorite products that are available now or for pre-order at various retailers.

shopDisney

shopDisney is the best place to visit for movie themed merchandise and they’ve already started an impressive collection of Doctor Strange items, and we’re sure there’s more to come!

Read More: Hasbro’s Doctor Strange Marvel Legends Figures are now available on shopDisney along with a Special Edition America Chavez Doll!

BoxLunch

The multiverse has opened at BoxLunch which is totally fitting since the company is also linked to Her Universe and Hot Topic. It does not get better than three great brands delivering pop culture delights, right? Find shirts and more fun collections online and in stores nationwide.

Entertainment Earth

Entertainment Earth is always unveiling something new and amazing guess what, they’ve got Loungefly and Funko Pop! essentials Marvel fans will adore. Select items are available now or for pre-order. Plus, for a limited time guests can enjoy free shipping on orders or $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SPRINGFREE22.

Read More: Love the Funko Pop! you see here, check out the full collection and don’t miss out on Marvel Legends figures including Doctor Strange in Astral form!

Her Universe

Founded by Ashley Eckstein, Her Universe has become one of the best places for fans to find their favorite pop culture franchise colliding with trendy fashions. Bring home a couple of new Doctor Strange t-shirts or the amazing America Chavez jacket.

Fun.com

Looking for something clever and unusual? How about a killer costume for a convention or Hallloween party (we’re halfway there you know)? Fun.com is all about fandom FUN and they’ve got some great Doctor Strange collections in store.

About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a thrilling ride through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch.”

More Marvel: