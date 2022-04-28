“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Halfway to Halloween Round Up

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 74.5 – April 28th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

It’s a bonus episode in celebration of Halfway to Halloween! Today we start with a “Shriek Peek” at the new collections—Silly Symphonies, Hocus Pocus—coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney; browse the Halloween costumes from Fun.com; and then head back to the resorts for the popular 2020 book, Holidays at Disney. We’ll wrap up with free shipping today at shopDisney, followed by a look at Mickey and Donald cosplay Loungefly bags that are exclusive to Entertainment Earth.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Halfway to Halloween Merchandise Shriek Peek

Disney’s Halfway to Halloween celebration is in full swing and while we’re enjoying all of the offerings available now, there’s even more goodness to come later this year. That’s right we’re talking about new merchandise!

Celebrate Halfway to Halloween with Disney Costume Ideas from Fun.com

Sure, Halloween is six long months away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start shopping for costumes! Over at Fun.com, fans will find amazing ensembles and exclusively licensed looks that are perfect for individuals or group costumes!

“Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks: Celebrations Around the World from Fall to Winter”

The stunning book is a perfect way to bring the holiday magic of a Disney park into your home. It’s full of fun facts about the history of holiday traditions at Disney Parks and how the incredible Cast Members decorate them overnight.

shopDisney Offers Free Shipping on Any Size Order Ahead of May Holidays

shopDisney’s is offering a fourth day of Free Shipping this month and you don’t want to miss out on this deal. Extended for another day, guests can secure their Teachers’ Day, Star Wars Day and Mother’s Day gifts and take advantage of free shipping no matter how much they spend.

New Disney Halloween Loungefly Styles Feature Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck in Colorful Costumes

Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck are having a blast dressing up for the Halloween holiday and with just one look at these bags and pins, you’ll want to join them! The Entertainment Earth exclusives are the perfect spooky addition to your fall wardrobe!

Add to Your Shopping List

Say Thank You the Disney Way with Magical, Enchanting and Thoughtful Gifts for Teachers Day

From Tony Stark and Mary Poppins, to Joe Gardner and Chef Gusteau, Disney’s stories have been filled with exceptional leaders. These characters just happen to be featured across a variety of merchandise that’s both thoughtful and practical and makes a great gift for your favorite teacher.

Spider-Man Marvel x RSVLTS Shirts Now Available on shopDisney

RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) recently launched their Marvel collection of shirts featuring various iterations of Spider-Man and even his infamous villain, Venom! Now, select patterns have started to pop up on shopDisney giving fans even more shopping options.

“Breaking News” Spider-Man J. Jonah Jameson Exclusive Funko Pop! Issued at Entertainment Earth

Just like the multiverse, the Marvel Funko Pop! line keeps expanding and today’s focus is on a quasi-central Spider-Man character: J. Jonah Jameson! The quippy, often crass newspaper executive has found a new home at Funko in this exclusive Pop!

Bronx and More “Gargoyles” Ultimate Figures Available for Pre-Order

Fans of the 1990s animated cartoon Gargoyles can show off their adoration for the series with awesome collectibles from NECA’s line of Ultimate figures. Available now for pre-order, the Gargoyles are here to save the day and guard over your display case.

Hasbro Introduces New “Black Panther” Marvel Legends Legacy Figures, Returning Role-Play Toys and More

Hasbro keeps delivering amazing Marvel toys and figures and this year they are focusing on Black Panther. The 2018 film was an instant hit and Hasbro is acknowledging its lasting impact with new Marvel Legends Legacy figures and role-play toys that will be debuting soon.

