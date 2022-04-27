“Breaking News:” Spider-Man J. Jonah Jameson Exclusive Funko Pop! Issued at Entertainment Earth

Just like the multiverse, the Marvel Funko Pop! line keeps expanding and today’s focus is on a quasi-central Spider-Man character: J. Jonah Jameson! The quippy, often crass newspaper executive has found a new home at Funko in this Entertainment Earth exclusive Pop! that’s available for pre-order.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The Daily Bugle’s J. Jonah Jameson is loud, obnoxious, very opinionated and has it out for “SPIDER”-Man but he’s still one of our favorite antagonists. Sure he might not actually want to bring harm to Spidey, and he’s not the villain of the story, but he can be quite the thorn in the side.

Now you can have his presence in your home (forever!) with the latest limited edition Funko Pop! exclusive that features the newspaper boss in all his insufferable glory!

Available exclusively at Entertainment Earth, this vinyl figure will have Peter Parker fans feeling like they’re in the office with J.JJ getting lectured over photographs and how Spidey is actually a MENACE!

This collectible showcases Mr. Jameson sporting a flat top haircut and dressed in a tie and slacks. He’s holding a copy of The Daily Bugle with Spider-Man as the cover story…no such thing as bad press, right?

