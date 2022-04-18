“Thor: Love and Thunder” Funko Pop! Figures and Key Chains Now Available for Pre-Order

Are you ready for another galactic adventure with Thor? Good! His next movie is coming soon and in celebration of the July 8th debut, Funko has introduced Thor: Love and Thunder Pop! figures that are available for pre-order.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- In case you missed it, the big news today from Marvel was the debut of the teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder. Then in true merchandising fashion, Funko presented the latest Pop! figures and key chains inspired by the upcoming film.
- While we’ll have to wait until July for the film, fans can now pre-order their favorite Thor Funko collectibles from Entertainment Earth.
- This wave of characters includes:
- Thor
- Mighty Thor (Jane Foster)
- King Valkyrie
- Gorr
- Korg
- Meik
- Thor with Goats Toothgnasher and Tooth Grinder
- Thor: Love and Thunder will fill audiences in on what’s been happening with Thor after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Fans also can look forward to the return of Jane Foster (this time with powers), King Valkyrie, the Guardians of the Galaxy and more.
- If these Pop! figures are any hint to what’s in store Love and Thunder is going to be a wild ride!
- The new Funko Pop! figures are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and will arrive in July 2022.
- Key chains sell for $5.99 and Pop! figures sell for $11.99-$29.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Pop! Figures
Thor: Love and Thunder Thor, Toothgnasher, and Toothgrinder Goat Boat Super Deluxe Pop! Ride – $29.99
Love and Thunder Thor Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Love and Thunder Mighty Thor Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Thor: Love and Thunder Valkyrie Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Thor: Love and Thunder Gorr Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Thor: Love and Thunder Korg Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Thor: Love and Thunder Meik Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99
Key Chains
Love and Thunder Thor Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99
Thor: Love and Thunder Mighty Thor Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99
Thor: Love and Thunder Valkyrie Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99
Thor: Love and Thunder Gorr Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99
Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8, 2022! Catch up on Thor’s first three adventures (and the rest of the MCU films) on Disney+!