“Thor: Love and Thunder” Funko Pop! Figures and Key Chains Now Available for Pre-Order

Are you ready for another galactic adventure with Thor? Good! His next movie is coming soon and in celebration of the July 8th debut, Funko has introduced Thor: Love and Thunder Pop! figures that are available for pre-order.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In case you missed it, the big news today from Marvel debut of the teaser trailer Thor: Love and Thunder.

. Then in true merchandising fashion, Funko presented the latest Pop! figures and key chains inspired by the upcoming film. While we’ll have to wait until July for the film, fans can now pre-order their favorite Thor Funko collectibles from Entertainment Earth.

This wave of characters includes: Thor Mighty Thor (Jane Foster) King Valkyrie Gorr Korg Meik Thor with Goats Toothgnasher and Tooth Grinder



Thor: Love and Thunder will fill audiences in on what's been happening with Thor after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Fans also can look forward to the return of Jane Foster (this time with powers), King Valkyrie, the Guardians of the Galaxy and more.

will fill audiences in on what’s been happening with Thor after the events of . Fans also can look forward to the return of Jane Foster (this time with powers), King Valkyrie, the Guardians of the Galaxy and more. If these Pop! figures are any hint to what’s in store Love and Thunder is going to be a wild ride!

is going to be a wild ride! The new Funko Pop! figures are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Key chains sell for $5.99 and Pop! figures sell for $11.99-$29.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Pop! Figures

Thor: Love and Thunder Thor, Toothgnasher, and Toothgrinder Goat Boat Super Deluxe Pop! Ride – $29.99

Love and Thunder Thor Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Love and Thunder Mighty Thor Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Thor: Love and Thunder Valkyrie Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Thor: Love and Thunder Gorr Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Thor: Love and Thunder Korg Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Thor: Love and Thunder Meik Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Key Chains

Love and Thunder Thor Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Thor: Love and Thunder Mighty Thor Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Thor: Love and Thunder Valkyrie Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Thor: Love and Thunder Gorr Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8, 2022! Catch up on Thor’s first three adventures (and the rest of the MCU films) on Disney+!