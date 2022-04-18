“Thor: Love and Thunder” Funko Pop! Figures and Key Chains Now Available for Pre-Order

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Are you ready for another galactic adventure with Thor? Good! His next movie is coming soon and in celebration of the July 8th debut, Funko has introduced Thor: Love and Thunder Pop! figures that are available for pre-order.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening: 

  • In case you missed it, the big news today from Marvel was the debut of the teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder. Then in true merchandising fashion, Funko presented the latest Pop! figures and key chains inspired by the upcoming film.
  • While we’ll have to wait until July for the film, fans can now pre-order their favorite Thor Funko collectibles from Entertainment Earth.
  • This wave of characters includes:
    • Thor
    • Mighty Thor (Jane Foster)
    • King Valkyrie
    • Gorr
    • Korg
    • Meik
    • Thor with Goats Toothgnasher and Tooth Grinder  

  • Thor: Love and Thunder will fill audiences in on what’s been happening with Thor after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Fans also can look forward to the return of Jane Foster (this time with powers), King Valkyrie, the Guardians of the Galaxy and more.
  • If these Pop! figures are any hint to what’s in store Love and Thunder is going to be a wild ride!
  • The new Funko Pop! figures are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and will arrive in July 2022.
  • Key chains sell for $5.99 and Pop! figures sell for $11.99-$29.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

  • For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SPRINGFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.

Pop! Figures

Thor: Love and Thunder Thor, Toothgnasher, and Toothgrinder Goat Boat Super Deluxe Pop! Ride – $29.99

Love and Thunder Thor Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Love and Thunder Mighty Thor Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Thor: Love and Thunder Valkyrie Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Thor: Love and Thunder Gorr Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Thor: Love and Thunder Korg Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Thor: Love and Thunder Meik Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Key Chains

Love and Thunder Thor Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Thor: Love and Thunder Mighty Thor Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Thor: Love and Thunder Valkyrie Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Thor: Love and Thunder Gorr Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8, 2022! Catch up on Thor’s first three adventures (and the rest of the MCU films) on Disney+!

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now