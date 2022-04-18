Marvel Debuts First Teaser for “Thor: Love and Thunder”

At long last, it has arrived! This morning, Marvel debuted the first teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder.

What’s Happening:

With less than three months to go before its release, we’re finally getting a first looking at Thor: Love and Thunder .

. In the teaser, we not only get a chance to check in on the God of Thunder but also his Guardians of the Galaxy pals. Meanwhile, King Valkyrie, Korg, and others also make appearances.

Of course, we also got a first look at Jane Foster wielding mjolnir as The Mighty Thor.

In addition to the teaser trailer seen above, Marvel also debuted a new poster seen below:

About Thor: Love and Thunder: