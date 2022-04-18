Marvel Debuts First Teaser for “Thor: Love and Thunder”

At long last, it has arrived! This morning, Marvel debuted the first teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder.
What’s Happening:
- With less than three months to go before its release, we’re finally getting a first looking at Thor: Love and Thunder.
- In the teaser, we not only get a chance to check in on the God of Thunder but also his Guardians of the Galaxy pals. Meanwhile, King Valkyrie, Korg, and others also make appearances.
- Of course, we also got a first look at Jane Foster wielding mjolnir as The Mighty Thor.
- In addition to the teaser trailer seen above, Marvel also debuted a new poster seen below:
About Thor: Love and Thunder:
- “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”
- Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok.
- The movie is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum
- Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theatres starting July 8th, 2022.