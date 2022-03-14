Entertainment Earth Exclusive Captain America Prototype Shield Funko Pop! Available For Pre-Order

Funko is back with another Marvel Cinematic Universe Pop! exclusive this time for Entertainment Earth. Celebrate the first Avenger and bring Captain America to your display this awesome Prototype Shield Pop! that’s available now for pre-order.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Decades before the Avengers initiative took shape, Steve Rogers proved he had the mettle to be a hero when he volunteered to take the super soldier serum and become Captain America.

Now Funko has captured one of the most iconic moments from Captain America: The First Avenger in a new Pop! figure.

in a new Pop! figure. This collectible showcases Steve holding up the shiny silver vibranium disc that will become his iconic shield. Of course moments later he’ll learn how strong it really is when a lovelorn Peggy Carter tests out the quality of the metal by shooting at it!

Fans can pre-order the Captain America Funko Pop! exclusively on Entertainment Earth

Captain America with Prototype Shield Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

More from Entertainment Earth: