Awesome Previews Exclusive Iron Man Hall of Armor Funko Pop! Figures Available at Entertainment Earth

It’s a good day to be a Marvel collector as a variety of new offerings have popped up for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. Among the awesome figures and display pieces are two Previews exclusive deluxe Iron Man Funko Pop! that will enhance your collection and make you the envy of your Marvel pals (unless they get them too)!

What’s Happening:

Funko is bringing Iron Man’s Hall of Armor to your home with two incredible new deluxe Pop! figures.

Available for pre-order now, fans can celebrate Tony Stark’s super hero persona and show off their love of all things Marvel at the same time.

Designed exclusively for Previews, each figure displays one of Tony’s iconic suits in this case, Mark 1 and Mark IV.

The figures are surrounded by grey walls to replicate the look of the Hall of Armor and even feature a small overhead light detail (please note this figure does not light-up)

Both Iron Man Pop! figures sell for $29.99 and are now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

They are expected to arrive in May 2022. Links to the individual item can be found below.

Marvel Iron Man Hall of Armor Iron Man Model 1 Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive – $29.99

Marvel Iron Man Hall of Armor Iron Man Model 4 Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive – $29.99