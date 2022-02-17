Entertainment Earth Exclusive Loki Funko Pop! Figure Takes Fans Back to MCU Phase 1

We all know what Loki’s burden is, and thanks to Funko, we have a burden too: collect as many Marvel-themed Pop! figures as we can to complete our display! Entertainment Earth has debuted an exclusive figure themed to Phase 1 Loki that features glow-in-the-dark elements and is available now for pre-order.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s happening again! Loki is back to fulfill his glorious purpose and take over the Earth just like we saw in Avengers !

! We can’t get enough of Loki and neither can Funko. In fact, they’ve designed a new Pop! showcasing the God of Mischief in all his glory, and at the height of his evil hijinks.

This 3 3/4-inch collectible is available exclusively at Entertainment Earth and will make a great gift for Marvel

The figure features the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Loki with his Mind Stone-infused scepter and, get this, the gem glows in the dark!

Fans can pre-order the Avengers Loki Funko Pop! exclusively on Entertainment Earth

Avengers Loki with Scepter Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

