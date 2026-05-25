Photos/Video: Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station Soft Opens at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Bluey has arrived at Disney's Animal Kingdom, complete with soft openings just ahead of the debut of the world-famous blue heeler and her sister, Bingo in the new Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station.

Yes, those familiar with the park already know - Conservation Station is located a train ride away from the Harambe Village in the park's Africa section.

Once they take the journey aboard the Wildlife Express, they'll arrive at the experience, being greeted by flat-cutouts of the characters along the trail to Conservation Station from the train station. It's not entirely unlike the Rafiki's Planet Watch experience that preceded it, which also had similar cut outs of The Lion King star along the pathway with animal encounters and fun conservation facts. All of which led to Conservation Station.

The interior of the building features an entirely new look, carrying over the style and aesthetic of the hit animated series, Bluey.

When the experience officially opens on May 26, there will be a virtual queue in place - with touchpoints also in the building, likely for this reason.

The open space of the interior of the building is where the bulk of the fun can be found - along with Bluey and Bingo partaking in games and having fun

Don't worry, all the veterinary care exhibits that Conservation Station is known for are all still there, complete with visible examination rooms and all. That said, those wishing to see these will still need to get a virtual queue to come to Conservation Station via the Wildlife Express train.

Outside of the building, the former Affection Section petting zoo area has transformed into Jumping Junction, a space that serves as home to animals from Australia - where Bluey is from!

The bulk of the fun and what Bluey fans will likely be making the trek to this corner of the park for though, is Play Time with Bluey and Bingo, which features fun games and activities with the ultra-popular characters.

You can see the stanchions ready for the official debut on May 26, outside of the main Conservation Station building.

To visit Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your Walt Disney World planning needs!