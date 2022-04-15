Previews Exclusive Silver Centurion and War Machine Hall of Armor Funko Pop! On Sale Now

Funko has revealed two new Pop! figures in the Iron Man Hall of Armor series that are now available for pre-order. These Previews exclusive deluxe collectibles showcase the various iterations of Tony Stark’s Iron Man suits and are a great gift for any Marvel fan.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Funko is expanding their Iron Man’s Hall of Armor offerings with two more deluxe Pop! figures inspired by Iron Man and War Machine’s appearances in Marvel Comics.

Available for pre-order now, fans can celebrate Tony Stark and James “Rhodey” Rhodes’ super hero personas and show off their love of all things Marvel at the same time with the new Pop! collectibles.

Designed exclusively for Previews, each figure displays Tony’s designs for the iconic suits. This wave includes: Model 8 – Silver Centurion Model 11 – War Machine

While these look just like a standard Pop! the figures are surrounded by grey walls to replicate the look of the Hall of Armor. They even feature a small overhead light detail (please note this figure does not light-up).

Also, these boxes are stackable so fans can create their very own Hall of Armor!

Both Iron Man Pop! figures sell for $29.99 and are now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

They are expected to arrive between now and June 2022. Links to the individual item can be found below.

Marvel Iron Man Hall of Armor Iron Man Model 11 War Machine Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive – $29.99

Marvel Iron Man Hall of Armor Iron Man Model 8 Silver Centurion Iron Man Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive – $29.99

More Iron Man Hall of Armor Funko Pop!:

