Hasbro Introduces New “Black Panther” Marvel Legends Legacy Figures, Returning Role-Play Toys and More

Hasbro keeps delivering amazing Marvel toys and figures and this year they are focusing on Black Panther. The 2018 film was an instant hit and Hasbro is acknowledging its lasting impact with new Marvel Legends Legacy figures and role-play toys that will be debuting soon.

What’s Happening:

The Marvel Studios Legacy Collection is kicking off their series of MCU toys with the Black Panther Legacy Collection.

This release honors and celebrates the impact and legacy of director Ryan Coogler’s groundbreaking 2018 film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther.

Fans and collectors alike will love the highly detailed figures that are part of Hasbro’s popular Marvel Legends line, while kids will enjoy recreating their favorite scenes with a 12-Inch Titan Hero figure and role-play items.

The Marvel Legends Black Panther Legacy series includes: Black Panther Erik Killmonger Nakia Shuri M’Baku T’Challa



Marvel Studios Legacy role-play toys include: Black Panther Slash Claw Wakanda Battle FX Claws Vibranium Power FX Mask NERF Vibranium Strike Gauntlet



Marvel Legends Black Panther Legacy figures sell for $24.99 and are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Marvel Studios Legacy Collection collectibles will be available for pre-order later this year at various retailers.

collectibles will be available for pre-order later this year at various retailers. Links to individual figures can be found below.

Marvel Legends Figures

Awesome figures with photoreal faces from the original movie! Premium articulation and accessories allow each Black Panther figure to take on a host of action-ready poses! Use the included accessories to recreate your favorite MCU moments! Each 6-inch Legends Series Black Panther figure features movie-accurate deco and detailing and alternate hands and head accessories.

Black Panther

A warrior and defender of Wakanda, T’Challa is the hero of legend, Black Panther.

Black Panther Marvel Legends Legacy Collection Black Panther 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

6-inch super-articulated L figure features movie-accurate deco and detailing and alternate hands and head accessories.

Ages 4 and up.

Erik Killmonger

A warrior of physical and mental strength, Erik Killmonger slashes into battle with unrivaled intensity.

Black Panther Marvel Legends Legacy Collection Erik Killmonger 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

6-inch figure features movie-accurate deco and detailing and includes alternate hands, alternate head, and 2 weapon accessories!

Ages 4 and up.

Nakia

A member of the Dora Milaje, Nakia protects the reigning Black Panther with strength and poise.

Black Panther Marvel Legends Legacy Collection Nakia 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

Premium articulation

Includes figure and 2 accessories.

Shuri

The mastermind behind some of Waknda’s most advanced technologies, Shuri designs and distributes Vibranium-powered gear to Wakanda’s greatest warriors and allies.

Black Panther Marvel Legends Legacy Collection Shuri 6-Inch Action Figure – $24.99

6-inch figure features movie-accurate deco and detailing and includes her signature vibranium gauntlet weapon accessories.

Ages 4 and up.

M’Baku – Target Exclusive

M’Baku, the formidable leader of the Jabari tribe, is faced with challenging T’Challa for the throne or joining forces to defend Wakanda from evil forces.

Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch M’baku Figure – $24.99

Features movie-accurate deco and detailing and his signature club accessory

Includes figure and 1 accessory.

Age 4 years & up

Available: Fall 2022

Available soon for pre-order exclusively at Target

Black Panther – Walmart Exclusive

After the death of his father T’Chaka, T’Challa must assume the Black Panther mantle as the next king of Wakanda.

Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Black Panther Figure – $24.99

Features movie-accurate deco and detailing and alternate head and hands accessories

Includes figure and 3 accessories.

Age 4 years & up

Available: Fall 2022

Available soon for pre-order exclusively at Walmart.

Case of 6 Figures

Black Panther Marvel Legends Legacy Collection 6-Inch Action Figures Case of 6 – $149.99

Case includes 6 individually packaged plastic figures:

2x Black Panther

2x Erik Killmonger

1x Nakia

1x Shuri

(subject to change)

Marvel Studios Legacy Collection

Hero. Legend. King. Commemorate the incredible impact of Marvel’s acclaimed Black Panther, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with figures and products from the Marvel Studios Legacy Collection.

Black Panther Figure

Marvel Studios Legacy Collection Black Panther figure featuring entertainment-inspired design and a vibranium gear accessory, as well as multiple points of articulation so boys and girls can pose their figure for adventures they imagine.

Marvel Black Panther Marvel Studios Legacy Collection Black Panther Figure – $11.99

Ages 4 & up

Available: July 2022

Shuri Figure

Marvel Studios Legacy Collection Shuri figure features entertainment-inspired design and vibranium-powered combat gear, as well as multiple points of articulation so boys and girls can pose their figure for adventures they imagine.

Marvel Black Panther Marvel Studios Legacy Collection Shuri Figure – $11.99

Ages 4 & up

Available: July 2022

Vibranium Black Panther Figure

Kids can imagine protecting the kingdom of Wakanda from evil with this 6-inch-scale Vibranium Black Panther figure featuring entertainment-inspired design and a vibranium gear accessory, as well as multiple points of articulation so boys and girls can pose their figure for adventures they imagine.

Marvel Black Panther Marvel Studios Legacy Collection Vibranium Black Panther Figure – $11.99

Ages 4 & up

Available: July 2022

Titan Hero Series Black Panther Figure

The 12-inch-scale Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Series action figure features entertainment-inspired design and multiple points of articulation. Ready for any superpowered adventures kids can imagine!

Marvel Black Panther Marvel Studios Legacy Collection Titan Hero Series Black Panther Figure – $11.99

Ages 5 & up

Available: July 2022

Black Panther Slash Claw

Kids can strike their hand forward to extend the claws for pretend battle and imagine scenes from the Marvel entertainment with this Black Panther roleplay toy, featuring entertainment-inspired design. When the threat has been defeated, they can press the claws into a hard surface to retract.

Marvel Black Panther Marvel Studios Legacy Collection Black Panther Slash Claw – $11.99

Ages 5 & up

Available: July 2022

Wakanda Battle FX Claws

Kids can dress up as Black Panther and pretend to save the world against Wakanda's enemies! Gear up with these Black Panther Legacy Wakanda Battle FX Claws and get ready for action play by performing the Wakandan Salute to activate the left hand claw and unleash Black Panther’s vibranium power with lights and sounds.

Marvel Black Panther Marvel Studios Legacy Collection Wakanda Battle FX Claws – $38.99

Ages 5 & up

Available: July 2022

Vibranium Power FX Mask

Kids can imagine suiting up for battle as Black Panther with the Vibranium Power FX Mask, featuring pulsating and fixed light effects and awesome, movie-inspired design. With an easy-to-use slide control, boys and girls can choose to wear this Black Panther roleplay mask with the lenses flipped up or down.

Marvel Black Panther Marvel Studios Legacy Collection Black Panther Vibranium Power FX Mask – $27.99

Ages 5 & up

Available: Exclusively at Target July 2022

NERF Vibranium Strike Gauntlet

Kids can imagine blasting into action like their favorite heroes from Black Panther with the Vibranium Strike Gauntlet, featuring Nerf-powered, projectile-firing action! Gauntlet is designed to look like the head of a panther and includes 3 Nerf Elite darts so kids can load the projectiles and get ready to blast!

Marvel Black Panther Marvel Studios Legacy Collection NERF Vibranium Strike Gauntlet – $27.99