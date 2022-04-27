Bronx and More “Gargoyles” Ultimate Figures Available for Pre-Order

Fans of the 1990s animated cartoon Gargoyles can show off their adoration for the series with awesome collectibles from NECA’s line of Ultimate figures. Available now for pre-order on Entertainment Earth, the Gargoyles are here to save the day and guard over your display case.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Protect the citizens of Manhattan, or at least your assortment of action figures with new Gargoyles Ultimates from NECA.

Each character is part of the exciting line of 7-inch figures that are highly detailed and feature multiple points of articulation for epic posing and photoshoots.

The newest additions include: Bronx Demona Brooklyn Hudson

These figures sell for $37.99 each and will ship to fans this summer and fall. Pre-orders are available on Entertainment earth.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Gargoyles Ultimate Bronx

“‘One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled….’ He might not have wings, but the faithful four-legged Bronx is a full member of the clan and a fighter in his own right!”

Gargoyles Ultimate Bronx with Goliath Accessory 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $37.99

Fully articulated

Comes with interchangeable heads, meat accessory, and folded wings for NECA's Goliath action figure Goliath sold separately

Display-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap

Gargoyles Ultimate Demona

“The clan's nemesis Demona joins the Ultimate line in 7-inch scale, with a wingspan of 18-inches! The figure features full articulation, including on wings and tail, and comes with plenty of accessories.”

Gargoyles Ultimate Demona 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $37.99

Fully articulated including on wings and tail

Comes with particle beam weapon, bazooka, Grimorum Arcanorum book that opens, and interchangeable heads and hands.

Display-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap

Gargoyles Ultimate Brooklyn

“Although sometimes cynical and hot-headed, Brooklyn has matured into a level-headed leader who puts his clan ahead of everything else.”

Gargoyles Ultimate Brooklyn 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $37.99

Fully articulated

Comes with interchangeable heads, hands, broadsword, torn pages, and sunglasses (because they're cool)

Display-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap

Gargoyles Ultimate Hudson

“Hudson was once the leader of this group of gargoyles, until he chose Goliath as his replacement. Although blind in one eye, Hudson is still a cunning fighter and a source of much wisdom (especially about Celebrity Hockey).”

Gargoyles Ultimate Hudson 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $37.99

Fully articulated including poseable wings and tail

Comes with interchangeable roaring head, sword, and multiple hands

Display-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap

