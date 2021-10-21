Rule the Night with Goliath Ultimate Figure and More “Gargoyles” Collectibles from Entertainment Earth

Disney’s Gargoyles are alive and well at least when it comes to collectibles! Fans of the 1990s animated cartoon about a group of world-saving Gargoyles will love the figures and plush available now or for pre-order from Entertainment Earth.

The heroes of the night are here to shine once again through an assortment of fun Gargoyles merchandise that will delight kids and collectors alike. Select items are available now and others are pre-orders set to arrive in October, January, and April.

Goliath Figure

New to Entertainment Earth is this amazingly detailed 7-inch Ultimate figure that will look awesome in a prominent position in any display.

Gargoyles Ultimate Goliath 7-Inch Scale Action Figure

16-inch wingspan

Full articulation, including on wings and tail

Accessories include wings, jalapeno pepper, book, and interchangeable heads and hands.

Comes in display-friendly window box packaging with opening flap

Ages 14 & up

Gargoyles Q-Fig

Bring the whole clan home to defend your toys and prized possessions while you’re away. These classic Q-Figs represent the four heroes in great detail and color for a truly authentic collectible experience.

Phunny Plush

Finally, if you’re in the market for something a bit more playful, these Phunny Plush characters for Goliath and Demona will look fabulous alongside your other cuddly pals. Perfect for hugs and squeezes at home or on the go, bring some power to your life with the heroic duo!